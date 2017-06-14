Two Myanmar nationals face bribery, abetment charges

KUANTAN: Two Myanmar nationals were today charged in the Sessions Court here with offering a bribe to a policeman and abetment respectively, early this month.

The duo, Peter Thang Maung, 35, and his female companion, Lalnunsangi, 20, are alleged to have committed the offences in front of the MR D.I.Y. shop in Temerloh about 9pm on June 8.

However, no pleas were recorded from both as the accused, who are holders of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Alliance of Chin Refugess (ACR) cards, could not understand the charges read out to them in the Malay language before judge Habibah Mohamed Yusof.

Peter, a menial worker, was charged with offering a bribe of RM400 to police constable Muhammad Amirullah Pauzi as inducement not to take action against Lalnunsangi who possessed an ACR card that had expired on Sept 22, last year.

For committing the offence, he was charged under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe.

The second accused, Lalnunsangi, was charged with abetting Peter in committing the offence by instructing him to offer the bribe to Muhammad Amirullah.

A restaurant worker, Lalnunsangi was charged under Section 28(1) (c) of the MACC Act 2009 and read together with Section 17(b) of the act.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Ramly asked that the court provide an interpreter of the Myanmar language so that both could understand the charges against them.

He also asked that bail not be offered to the two as they are not Malaysian citizens and might flee as they also do not have a passport.

The court allowed the prosecution's requests and set July 13 for case mention. — Bernama