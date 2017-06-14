Video of toddler with drug-taking apparatus goes viral

PETALING JAYA: A video showing a toddler with what is believed to be an apparatus for taking drugs has gone viral.

The video shows the toddler holding the device and with the voice of a man in the background asking the toddler if he liked the “feeling” of “it” and wanted more.

At the time of writing, the post has been shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook while comments have been overwhelmingly negative.

Many have urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter and to detain those responsible for allegedly exposing the toddler to dangerous substances.

According to a close relative of the victim who spoke to theSun, the three-year-old boy was left in the care of his paternal grandparents after his estranged parents went separate ways soon after his birth.

The relative who wanted to remain anonymous said about three months ago, the boy was handed over to his 27-year-old mother after she demanded him.

It is learnt that the woman made the demand after she began courting another man who was her husband's close friend but turned foe in the recent months.

The relative said the man had captured the video about two weeks ago and sent it to her family and the boy's father who works in Singapore.

"We believe he did this to infuriate us and the child's father. He has been harassing my family for a long time and we are aware that he is involved in drug abuse." said the relative.

Kuala Lumpur-based non-governmental organisation Tamilan 1Malaysia Association president A. Janagan said the case was brought to his attention and he learnt from his counterparts in Kedah that the child's mother and her companion are on the run and have gone into hiding with the child after the video went viral.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid when contacted confirmed a report has been lodged.

He said the case will be referred to the Kedah police contingent for further action.

When contacted, Kedah CID chief Datuk Mior Farid Alathrash Wahid said police have begun investigations into the matter and a statement would be issued soon.