Family forced to relocate, says Hsien Loong’s nephew

PETALING JAYA: A nephew of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has waded into the family feud involving his parents and uncle today.

Lee Hsien Yang's son, Li Shengwu, posted on Facebook that his immediate family has become increasingly worried about the lack of checks on abuse of power.

The 32-year-old Li said: "The situation is now such that my parents have made plans to relocate to another country, a painful decision that they have not made lightly."

When a friend asked him why the matter was not in the news in Singapore, Shengwu said: "Because the Singapore news is heavily controlled by the government. I'm in a position to know."

Li also attached a statement by Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling (Hsien Yang's sister), who said they feared that the prime minister had prioritised personal popularity and private agendas over the wellbeing of his people.