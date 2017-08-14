11 orang asli men nabbed for obstructing rangers

GERIK: Police detained 11 orang asli men for allegedly obstructing a team of forest rangers from carrying out their duties at the Piah Forest Reserve in Sungai Siput (U), about 107km away from here, yesterday.

Gerik district police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said all the suspects were picked up about 2.10pm by a team comprising the Gerik district police headquarters' Criminal Investigation Department and Lasah Forest Ranger Office, Sungai Siput (U).

"Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house in Kampung Terai, Pos Piah, Lasah in Sungai Siput (U) and apprehended the 11 orang asli (men)," he said when contacted here today.

Ismail said the suspects were believed to have obstructed the rangers who were in the midst of marking trees.

The men were being remanded for two days beginning today to facilitate investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama