54 suspects charged for being gang members (Updated)

'Gang 24 Apache' members are led out of a police truck to be escorted into the Klang Sessions Court on Aug 14, 2017. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

PETALING JAYA: Fifty-four suspects were charged for being members of "Geng 24 Apache" and "Geng 04 India Pulau Pinang", today.

In KLANG, 33 individuals, including a mother of three, were charged in the sessions court with being members of an organised crime group known as "Geng 24 Apache".

All the accused, aged 26 to 44 years, nodded after the charge was read out before sessions judge Suzana Hussin.

However, no plea was recorded.

The woman K. Poomani, 35, was charged under Section 130 W of the Penal Code (Act 574) for assisting the gang via financial means since Jan 1, 2015 until July 26, 2017 at 53, Lorong Delima 4A, Bandar Parkland, here.

Under the act, she could face 10 years' jail if found guilty.

The rest were charged with being members of the organised crime group in the Klang district since Jan 1, 2015, until August this year.

They are charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years.

It is learnt that seven of them were arrested while currently serving their sentences in jail for various other offences.

All the accused were not allowed bail and Suzana set Sept 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam and Mohd Izhanudin Alias appeared for the prosecution.

Counsels Gerard Lazarus, K. Rajehgopal, S. Pasir, K. Thiru and Zaleha Al-Hayat represented those charged.

In PENANG, 21 suspects were charged for being members of the "Geng 04 India Pulau Pinang".

They were brought into the courtroom in handcuffs and accompanied by a heavy guard of policemen in ski masks.

Family members of the accused crowded the courtroom and a few could be seen sobbing.

Aged between 17 and 56, 18 of them were accused of being members of the organised criminal group from Jan 1, 2015 to July 18, 2017 in the Northeast district in Penang.

One of them is accused of committing the offence from Jan 1, 2015 to July 22, 2017, another from Jan 1, 2015 to July 29, 2017 and another from Jan 1, 2015, to Aug 14, 2017.

The offence falls under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being a "member of an organised criminal group".

The offence also falls under the ambit of the Special Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

No plea was recorded and no bail is allowed under the Act.

Sessions court Judge Norsalha Hamzah set Sept 14 for mention to transfer the case to the High Court.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Saiful Edris Zainuddin assisted by Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor.