ATM at Napoh RTC blown up

JITRA: An automated teller machine (ATM) installed inside the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Napoh here, was blown up with a homemade bomb early today.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said police received a call from the public on the incident at about 2.40am.

"We received a call saying the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) ATM machine in the Napoh RTC building had been blown up, before a police team was sent to the site and found smoke coming out of the room which housed the ATM machine," he said here today.

"Apparently the homemade bomb used by the robbers failed to cause enough damage as the cash box of the machine remained intact. But the explosion destroyed the door of the ATM booth," he said.

Ismail said investigations found traces of sulphur on the ATM machine and there was a small iron ball believed to be used to make the bomb.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) camera on the ATM machine was also damaged by the explosion. — Bernama