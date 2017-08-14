Closure of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing due to mud flood

GUA MUSANG: The stretch along Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing here has been temporarily closed to traffic due to mud flood at Km FT 185 near Pos Blau.

Gua Musang Public Works Department engineer Fadhlil Wafi Nordin said the incident occurred about 6.30pm due to the overflowing of the Brooke River following a heavy downpour.

"The 500m stretch was also inundated with mud ... It is closed to motorists until the situation improves," he said when contacted here tonight. — Bernama