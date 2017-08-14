Mango thief threatens to rape confronter?

A WOMAN has claimed that a mango thief threatened to rape her and burn down her house after she confronted him and an accomplice for stealing mangoes.

She posted video clips of the men plucking mangoes from outside her house in Taman Wahyu, Kuala Lumpur, on Facebook.

"This is not the first time that this has happened," she said in a post. "They not only stole the mangoes from our tree but when I scolded them, one of the thieves even threatened me and said that they wanted to rape me and burn down my house."

She said one of the thieves was threw some of the mangoes at her before fleeing on a motorcycle.

One of them, clad in a blue t-shirt and red cap, taunted her and challenged her to call the police. He claimed he knew somebody in the police department.