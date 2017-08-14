No place for violance: Zahid (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the use of force or violence against any individual is not acceptable.

Commenting on the violence during the "Nothing to Hide" forum featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday, Ahmad Zahid said "even if there are differences of opinion, there should not be use of force against any individual or leader".

"I am saddened by what happened. This should not have happened in a democratic country," he said after opening the 37th World Congress of the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister, said he had instructed the police to conduct investigations and take appropriate action, including prosecution, if there was wrongdoing by anyone.

"I am not aware of who is responsible for the incident. Let the police investigate," he said, adding that he did not know if Umno members or outsiders were involved.

He said every person and political party must comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act when holding an event.

In a democratic country, people have the right to assemble, he said, adding that the Nothing to Hide forum had been approved by police.

The event plunged into chaos when slippers, a shoe, bottles and a chair were thrown about and two flares flung into the crowd at the Selangor Youth and Culture Complex.

The session featuring Mahathir, who is the Pakatan Harapan chairman, had to be halted abruptly after about 90 minutes as the former prime minister was answering a question on the 1985 Kampung Memali tragedy in Baling, Kedah.

The organisers were forced to escort Mahathir, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Perkasa vice-president Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Saing out of the complex.