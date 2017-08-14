Not sure if party members involved in ‘Nothing To Hide’ fracas: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The incident during the Nothing to Hide forum was very saddening, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said Malaysia practises democracy and the incident should not have happened.

"I am not aware who is responsible for the incident, let the police investigate," Ahmad Zahid told reporters after opening the 37th World Congress of International Association For Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research.

Asked whether Umno was responsible for the incident or tried to sabotage it, Ahmad Zahid said it was not within his knowledge. He said he did not know if party members or outsiders were involved.

Ahmad Zahid said the police would charge those responsible if there is enough evidence.

He said every person and political party will have to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act when holding a function.

He said in a democratic country people have the right to assemble, adding that the Nothing to Hide forum had been granted police permission.

Ahmad Zahid said although differences may exist between political parties, such incident should not have happened He urged the people to let the police do their job.



