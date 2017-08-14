Orang asli man shoots brother out of jealousy

ROMPIN: An orang asli man was injured on his left hand after he was shot by his jealous brother, who suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife.

Rompin District Police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor said 23-year-old victim was shot at about 10am last Aug 7 when he was looking for rattan in Kampung Berengoi, Bukit Ibam near here.

"The victim was looking for rattan when his 19-year-old brother approached and asked whether he was having an affair with his wife. An argument broke out when the older brother denied the allegation.

"The suspect, who did not believe the victim, then fired a shot at him, hitting the left hand," he told reporters here today.

Azli said the victim, who was bleeding, ran to a relative's house nearby who took him to the Rompin Hospital for treatment.

Azli said the suspect was arrested at 11am on Thursday, after he surrendered himself at the Bukit Ibam Police Station here.

Following his arrest, police found two homemade rifles in a shed behind the suspect's house.

He said the case was being invested under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama