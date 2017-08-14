Phee's release dismays MACC: Source (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is concerned that with the Penang High Court's decision to release Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh from a five-day remand order, crucial evidence related to the case could be at risk of being tampered.

A source said MACC had received numerous complaints and reports from the public on alleged pollution caused by the factory since 2015.

It is learnt that the commission had initially directed the complaints to the local municipal council and other enforcement agencies.

"At one point when no action against the factory was seen, the public even accused the MACC of being on the take and turning a blind eye to the factory's activities. The public outcry has been immense since 2015.

"Two weeks ago, the commission's investigators, with evidence in hand, went to work. When suspected elements of corruption and power abuse were found the commission's investigators moved in and carried out the arrests on Saturday," the source added.

"A remand order is not so easy to obtain as there are procedural requirements to fulfil before it is issued. If remand orders get overturned like this, it can thwart investigations and destroy a case that might otherwise stick," said the source.

Meanwhile, a statement today from the MACC said it will file an appeal against the High Court's decision to cancel the remand order against Phee Boon Poh and two others issued by the Magistrate's Court in George Town on Saturday.

While saying it respected the ruling, the MACC said it was dissatisfied with the decision made today by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed who has set aside the remand order granted by the Magistrate's Court and would appeal the matter to the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya.

"The MACC takes this seriously as the decision has jeopardised its investigation process to complete the investigation papers on Phee and two others into alleged corruption involving an illegal factory operating on agricultural land in Sungai Lembu, Penanti," the statement said.