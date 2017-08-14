Phee's supporters march to court as lawyers seek to set aside remand

GEORGE TOWN: DAP members showing their support for Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh marched to the front of the Penang Court Complex.

Phee has been remanded after he was detained by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory which has been operating for some 15 years.

Also detained and remanded was a 35 year old director and a 70 year old manager of the factory.

Their lawyers are to file an application today to set aside the five-day remand order handed to the trio last Saturday.

