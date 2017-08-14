Three probed for intent to cause riot at ‘Nothing to Hide’ forum

SHAH ALAM: Three men believed to be involved in the fracas at the 'Nothing To Hide' forum here yesterday have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the suspects between 17 and 19 are being investigated under Section 15(2) Peaceful Assembly Act (APA 2012), Section 153 of the Penal Code for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and Section 6 of the Explosive Act 1957.

"The trio have been remanded until Thursday," he said when contacted by theSun.

It was reported earlier that the suspects arrived at the Shah Alam Court Complex in Section 5 here at 11am and left at about 1.30pm.

Police had applied to hold them for a week but Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin set the remand order for four days.

It is understood that the police would be picking up more suspects involved in the shoe-throwing and flare-lighting fracas soon

On Sunday, a pandemonium broke out after chairs were thrown and shoes flung on stage as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was speaking at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum today. Two flares were ignited in the hall.

The organisers were forced to escort Dr Mahathir and other VIPs out of the Selangor Youth and Culture Complex in Shah Alam, bringing an abrupt end to the forum.

Mahathir was answering a question on the Memali tragedy at the forum, a slipper was suddenly hurled at him. The former prime minister was not hit by the slipper or injured in the incident.