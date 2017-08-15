3 Britons jailed for sexual assault of Malaysian woman in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Three British nationals who had sex with a woman in Singapore while she was drunk and unconscious have been sentenced to between five-and-a-half and six-and-a-half years' jail with caning today.

They had pleaded guilty a day earlier to aggravated molestation after taking a week to consider the reduced charges.

Khong Tam Thanh, 22, Le Michael, 24, and Vu Thai Son, 24, had originally been charged with rape. After a four-day trial at the city-state's High Court, they admitted the lesser offence of sexual assault.

Khong was given six years' jail and eight strokes of the cane. Vu was sentenced to six-and-a-half years' jail and eight strokes of the cane. Le was jailed for five-and-a-half years and given five strokes of the cane.

The Brits of Vietnamese descent were in Singapore for a stag party in September when they met the 23-year-old victim at a popular night spot.

She agreed to have sex with one of their friends, another British citizen, who took her to his hotel room.

The court was told that after they had finished having sex, Khong, Le and Vu, took turns to enter the room and have sex with the woman as she lay drunk and unconscious.

As Le was assaulting her, she woke up. Khong and Vu were working as beauticians in the UK, while Le is unemployed.

Letters apologising to the victim were read by the men's lawyers. "(Khong) was rash, he was reckless, and now he regrets it," his lawyer, Shashi Nathan, told the court.

He also offered the victim SG$5,000 (RM15,750) in compensation, which the woman has accepted, prosecutors said.