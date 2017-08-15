7 more held over 'Nothing to Hide' fracas (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained another seven men over the fracas at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday.

The suspects aged between 20 and 30 were hauled up by police on Monday, bringing the number of those detained to 10.

"We believe they might have been involved in the commotion during the forum," Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat told a news portal today. "We will request remand for the latest arrests today.

"We are also investigating the rioting aspect as well as the use of flares during the fracas."

He added that police were looking for more suspects.

Three men aged 17, 18 and 19 were arrested on Sunday after the forum and remanded for four days.

On Sunday, pandemonium broke out after chairs were thrown and shoes flung on stage as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was speaking. Two flares were ignited in the hall.

The organisers were forced to escort Dr Mahathir and other VIPs out of the Selangor Youth and Culture Complex in Shah Alam, bringing an abrupt end to the forum.

Mahathir was answering a question on the Memali tragedy at the forum, a slipper was suddenly hurled at him. The former prime minister was not hit by the slipper or injured in the incident.