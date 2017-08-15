Drop in crime index due to Poca, says Ahmad Zahid (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The government's decision to reintroduce the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 with amendments in line with current needs has resulted in a significant drop in the country's crime index, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"Since the Act came into force in 2014, the country has achieved an unprecedented reduced crime rate of 47%," he said during the launch of the book "Poca: Nafas Baharu Banteras Jenayah" (A New Lease in Crime Prevention), at the Marriot Putrajaya today.

"This success according to PDRM analysis was due to the effectiveness of Poca in crime prevention activities."

Defending the amendments to Poca, Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, criticised parties who are against such changes, saying that they are practising double standards.

"The amendments, we know will be shot down by people claiming to be human rights defenders.

"However, the truth is that they are wolves in sheep clothing who choose to defend criminals instead," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said prior to the amendments, the police had a tough time in conducting Ops Cantas, due to the limited laws to back them up.

The government, he said then took efforts in collecting input from various quarters including the public, civil societies, academicians, lawmakers and enforcement officers to revive Poca.

"We could have just referred to the Attorney-General's Chamber only to quicken the process. But, we did it through engagement series, townhall sessions, as well as academic discourse.

"This is because the amendments to Poca is for the people and not for the government," he added.

The 315-page book with five chapters is said to be an authoritative reference on Poca, featuring compilation of the Hansard debates on amendments to the Act from the Dewan Rakyat.

The latest amendment to Poca was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last week, it includes the re-appointment of board members without conditions for any period of time.

The amendment also imposes penalties for damaged or lost electronic monitoring devices and empowers the courts to impose jail terms on those who default on payments for the damage or loss of an electronic monitoring device.

The new Section 10A will also look into the release of a remanded person.