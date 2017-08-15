E1 Special Branch deputy director Mohd Sofian dies

Posted on 15 August 2017 - 02:29pm Last updated on 15 August 2017 - 04:09pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Mohd Sofian Md Makinuddin (pix), deputy director of E1 Special Branch at Bukit Aman, died today of heart complications, according to Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said Mohd Sofian died at the National Heart Institute at 8.15am. He was 61.

Mohd Sofian, who had served the police force for over 38 years, leaves a wife, Datin Noraini Hassan, five children and a grandchild.

Mohamad Fuzi described the late Mohd Sofian as a hardworking, trustworthy and responsible person who had discharged his duties with dedication.

Mohd Sofian was buried at the Kampung Gebok Muslim Cemetery in Mantin, Negri Sembilan at 12.30 pm.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin and deputy chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun paid their last respects. — Bernama