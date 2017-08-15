Floods force closure of three schools in Sarawak

Posted on 15 August 2017 - 11:57am Last updated on 15 August 2017 - 02:36pm

MIRI: Sarawak today closed three schools and is keeping a close watch on six others due to floods.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Kebulu, SK Kuala Sigu and SK Bukit Balai in the interior were closed, forcing 444 pupils to stay away.

"Besides the three schools, six other schools were also affected by the floods but they remain open," it said in a statement.

It named these schools as SK Sungai Genaam, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Bemang, SK Ng Balingiau and SK Ukong.

"These schools have a total enrollment of 435. The floods there are under control," it said. — Bernama