Girl, 11, found hanged from ceiling

PETALING JAYA: What would drive a bubbly 11-year-old girl to take her own life?

This was the question playing in the minds of her family and neighbours today when a Year Five pupil of a vernacular school was found hanging from the ceiling of her house at the Desa Mentari flats off Jalan Klang Lama here.

It is learnt that the girl who is the younger child of two siblings would usually return home from school at about 2pm with her 12-year-old brother.

However, the boy had to stay back in school as he attended extra classes.

When the Year Six pupil returned home at about 4pm, he was stumped to find his younger sister hanging from living room ceiling with their mother's saree around her neck.

He quickly tried to hold her up but it is believed that the girl was long dead.

The boy called out for help before neighbours went to his aid.

Medical personnel who arrived the scene in an ambulance pronounced the girl dead before taking her body to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post mortem.

The victim's parents were away at work at the time of the incident.

It is learnt that the girl's father who is a supervisor at supermarket had left for work about 30 minutes before the victim returned home today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police investigators who went to the scene found there was no foul play in the girl's death.

He said investigations will continue and police will interview the victim's family and other parties.

It is learnt that police had also spoken to the girl's teachers and headmaster of a a nearby vernacular school.

The girl who was described as academically bright was also a prefect in her school.