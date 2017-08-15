Handal Resources bags second job in a month

PETALING JAYA: Handal Resources Bhd's subsidiary has bagged a job from Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd (MRCSB) for the provision for the supply and delivery of Coflexip hoses for roof drains and foam drain and supervision works at MRCSB.

Handal Resources' share price closed half a sen lower today to 22 sen, with some 116,700 share changing hands. It has a market capitalisation of RM35.11 million. The contract will run from Aug 9, 2017 until Dec 31, 2020.

The manpower and contract rates to be charged for the services to be rendered will only be decided at the point of time that the service is being provided during the tenure of the contract and is expected to contribute positively to increase in earnings and net assets per share of the HRB Group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017.

The job follows one it was awarded earlier in the month, to maintain and service offshore cranes for ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc, for up to four years.