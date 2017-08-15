Higher margins boost Petronas Gas’ Q2 profit up 5.3%

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Gas Bhd registered a 5.3% rise in net profit to RM425.33 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared with RM403.75 million in the same period a year ago, thanks to higher gross profit and margin across all segments.

This was despite higher utilities segment operating costs, as well as lower share of profit from joint ventures.

Its revenue was up by 4.9% from RM1.12 billion to RM1.17 billion.The group has proposed an interim dividend of 16 sen per share.

Petronas Gas told Bursa Malaysia that amid the challenging economic environment, it expects the group's performance to remain stable on the back of its strong and sustainable income streams from the existing gas processing agreement, gas transportation agreements and regasification service agreement signed with Petronas.

"Effective Jan 16, 2018, the gas transportation and regasification segments activities shall comply with the new requirements of Gas Supply (Amendment) Act 2016. Petronas Gas is currently working on ensuring effective implementation of the Act, of which the guidelines have yet to be fully issued by Energy Commission," it noted.

Petronas Gas' first-half net profit increased 4.4% from RM850.92 million to RM888.56 million. Revenue came in at RM2.34 billion, 4.1% higher than RM2.25 billion it made a year ago.

The stock rose two sen to close at RM18.82 today, with some 688,800 shares changing hands. It has a market capitalisation of RM37.24 billion.