Issue of illegal structures and traders is 'complex': Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is caught in a bind over taking action against illegal structures and traders, according to Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said his administration will be criticised when action is taken and will also be crticised if action was not taken.

He described the issue as a "complex" one but will take into account the views of all involved before making a decision.

Lim also defended the policy of his government to temporarily not take action against such illegal structures and traders in existence before 2008.

He nonetheless pointed out this was on the condition such structures and traders were not obstructing traffic or being a public nuisance but action will be taken against such structures and traders post 2008.

He also called upon the Barisan Nasional (BN) to state if it agreed with the policy of the state government or not.

"Do you support us taking action against illegal structures and traders? Are you prepared to take up this responsibility?," he asked in a press conference today.

Illegal structures in Penang are in the spotlight after the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) detained State Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh when investigating the continued operations of an illegal carbon filter factory near Kampung Sungai Lembu here.

Phee was released on Monday after the Penang High Court set aside a five-day remand order against him obtained by investigators.

Lim also dismissed talk his administration had not addressed the issue of the factory, pointing out the case has been brought to the courts twice, but did not elaborate.

On the transfer of a cultural property in Love Lane to the Penang Chinese Clan Council (PCCC), Lim said his government had in principal agreed to transfer the property for a nominal sum of RM1.

"We have to be careful with our signatures, you must know that we have to follow the law," he said and urged the PCCC to have their lawyers handle the matter with the Northeast Land and Distric Department.