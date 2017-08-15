Kim Jong-nam looking to defect days before murder: BBC documentary

PETALING JAYA: Kim Jong-nam was looking to defect just days before he was assassinated on Feb 13, according a BBC documentary.

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to become a citizen in Switzerland amid growing fears for his safety.

He reportedly said he wanted to move to Switzerland, where he spent his childhood at an International School to hark back to a time when he had "nothing to be afraid of".

"He (Kim Jong-nam) texted me a message saying I'll see you in Geneva, I'll be back in 3 days," Mischa Aznavour said in the documentary entitled North Korea: Murder in the Family.

"He felt more safe and more secure here, especially in Switzerland," another friend, Anthony Sahakian said.

"Was he worried? Yeah, would he be talking about moving to Europe if he wasn't slightly worried? Probably."

Kim, 45, died when two women smeared a deadly agent in his face as he waited for a flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

Four North Korean suspects fled the country on the day of the murder. Ri Jong Choi, a North Korean citizen, was arrested as a suspect in the murder. He was later deported as there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, and Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, have been charged with his murder. Both claimed they were taking part in a prank for TV.