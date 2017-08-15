Mahathir asked for it, says Nazri

SHAH ALAM: Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (pix) today said PPBM and Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad had "asked for it" when asked if the former prime minister deserved to be treated in such a manner.

He was commenting on the fracas at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum on Sunday where flares were lit and chairs and slippers were flung at the 92-year-old politician.

"He wants to be a street fighter, he wants to act tough, then that's what he gets," he told reporters at I-City here today.

The Tourism and Culture Minister said the ruling party had better things to do when commenting on speculation that Umno might be behind the ruckus.

"Everything is blamed on Umno. Why would we want to waste our time on a stupid show like this?

"I find it very strange that when I wanted to have a debate with Mahathir, we couldn't get the permit. But for something stupid like this the police gave the permit."