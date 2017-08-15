Pestech bags jRM79.5m job from TNB

Posted on 15 August 2017 - 07:38pm Last updated on 15 August 2017 - 09:06pm

PETALING JAYA: Pestech International Bhd's subsidiary Pestech Sdn Bhd has bagged a job from Tenaga Nasional Bhd to supply, erect and commission switchgears and ancillary equipments and undertake associated civil works for its substation in Olak Lempit, Selangor, for RM79.5 million.

The project is slated to start within 56 days from the letter of acceptance and is expected to be completed within 546 days thereafter.

The board expects the project to contribute positively to its earnings for the financial years ending June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Pestech shares were up 1.85% to close at RM1.65, with some 420,500 shares changing hands.