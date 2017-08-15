PNB sees occupancy rate a challenge for Merdeka PNB 118

PETALING JAYA: The challenge ahead for the tallest building in the country Merdeka PNB 118, which is currently under construction, will be the occupancy rate.

Giving an update on the commercial building's work in progress, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the foundation part of the building has been completed.

"The challenge obviously is there is a lot of space for commercial office," he told reporters at a luncheon talk event held here today.

However, he opined that the occupancy rate will also depend on how the property is marketed.

The RM 3.4 billion tower, dubbed the fifth tallest building in the world, is being jointly developed by UEM Group Bhd and South Korea's Samsung C&T. Formerly known as KL118, the building is owned by PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB.