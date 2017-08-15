Singaporean among admirers of Johor royal family recording princess's marriage

A black Rolls-Royce with the Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, enters the palace grounds for the marriage of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14, 2017. — Bernama

Singaporean Zaki Zakaria gathered outside the entrance of the palace to capture pictures and videos of the auspicious occasion. — Bernama

JOHOR BARU: A Singaporean was among several admirers of the Johor royal family who arrived early outside the entrance to Bukit Serene, here, today to record the historic moments of the marriage of the Sultan's only daughter, Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah from the Netherlands.

Zaki Zakaria, 22, could not hide his joy and excitement when he gathered together with members of the local and foreign media outside the entrance of the palace to capture pictures and video of the auspicious occasion.

"I started becoming interested in the Johor royal family after I met Tunku Tun Aminah at a cafe in the city one year ago.

"The princess was friendly and I really like her personality and fashion style," he said when met outside Istana Bukit Serene, this morning.

An architecture student of Temasek Polytechnic, Zaki is also a fan of the British royal family and he always follows the developments involving both royal families via the conventional and online media.

"Just after dawn, accompanied by my father, I crossed over to Johor Baru just to capture this historic event," said Zaki.

The blue Rolls-Royce car carrying the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was seen entering the palace grounds at 8.45am.

About an hour later, a black Rolls-Royce with the Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was seen arriving at the palace.

Among other members of the royal family who attended Tunku Tun Aminah and her bridegroom's 'akad nikah' (solemnisation of marriage) ceremony were Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, and Raja Dihilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, who is the bride's uncle on her mother's (Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah) side.

Also seen entering the palace grounds were cars carrying Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz. — Bernama