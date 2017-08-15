Wildfire in Athens and Greenland

Posted on 15 August 2017 - 12:19am Last updated on 15 August 2017 - 12:35am

ATHENS: A wildfire was raging Monday on the coastal front of Athens, officials said, with summer homes under threat and a local village evacuated.

Wildfires also hit western areas of Greenland after record temperatures this month and last year.

The fire in Kalamos, about 45km east of the Greek capital, was burning across a wide front for a second day and had already burned a number of homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A force of more than 200 firefighters with over 100 fire engines, water trucks and a handful of aircraft had been mobilised, the fire department said.

"It's a strong fire in an area full of summer homes," civil protection official Ioanna Tsoupra told ERT television.

The local municipality of Oropos had earlier urged residents to evacuate for their safety, and a monastery was also emptied.

The fire service said they were battling two additional blazes on Monday, one near Thessaloniki, the country's second-largest city, and another in the southern Peloponnese peninsula.

"The fire near Thessaloniki is almost under control but we are worried about the new fire in the Peloponnese, around Amaliada, because it's very close to a village of 150 inhabitants," a spokesman told AFP.

Overall, 91 fires had broken out in Greece since Sunday, the fire department said, though most were quickly brought under control.

The other flashpoint is the tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, where emergency crews have struggled to put out a wave of fires since last week, and officials suggest arson is at play.

"Such a situation is unheard of," regional fire chief Vassilis Matteopoulos told ERT.

"We had 22 fires on Zakynthos just in the last 24 hours."

Greece is routinely hit by wildfires at this time of year, fanned by strong winds and high temperatures, and authorities have warned that the risk remains high.

The worst recent major blazes, in the Peloponnese and on the island of Evia in 2007, left 77 people dead and ravaged 250,000 hectares (620,000 acres).

Meanwhile in STOCKHOLM, police warned people to stay away from western areas of the island of Greenland as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.

In a statement, the police said it "still discourages all traffic — including hiking and hunting — in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq."

"The fires are not expected to end within the next few days," the statement added.

Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.

Denmark's meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8°C on Aug 10.

Last year was Greenland's hottest on record.

The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels. — AFP