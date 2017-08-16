5th Aimag solid platform to promote Turkmenistan among Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) is an excellent platform to promote Turkmenistan tourism among Malaysians, says Turkmenistan Ambassador to Malaysia, Yazkuli Mammedov.

Aimag will be held between Sept 17 and 27.

Mammedove said the games was the first major multi-sport event to be hosted in the Central Asia, as well as the white-marbled city of Ashgabat.

"Guests from 64 countries, including 5,000 athletes will take part in 21 sports in the games themed, 'Health. Inspiration. Friendship'", he told a media conference after a presentation on Turkmenistan's tourism potential and business networking with Malaysia's travel and tour operators here today.

He said Malaysia had affirmed the readiness of its athletes to participate in Aimag.

"Thus, the tourism experts will use the opportunity to make presentations on 2017 Aimag, during which Malaysian tourists could attend the sports competitions and cheer on their national athletes and discover the cultural and natural highlights around Ashgabat," noted Mammedove.

He said tourists from South Asian countries, particularly from Malaysia were invited to experience nature's beauty and historical monuments, as well as the hospitality and friendliness of the Turkmenistan people during Aimag.

"Turkmenistan is well-known for the Krakum Desert with specific flora and fauna, and sand dunes up to 200m and the world-famous horse breed, the Akhal-Teke.

"Besides, the 'Awaza tourist zone' on the Caspian Sea also offers top quality resorts at the beach for a relaxing end to the journey," he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia Package Development director Saidi Bundan said more than 18,000 tourists from the Central Asia region, including Turkmenistan visited Malaysia last year.

"With the Aimag event at Ashgabat, it is also a good platform for Malaysian tourists to promote the beauty of Malaysia to the Turkmenistan people, thereby helping to boost our tourism industry," he said. — Bernama