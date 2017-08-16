84 underprivileged girls meet AirAsia's female pilots and aircraft engineers

SEPANG: It was a moment to remember for 84 underprivileged girls who got the opportunity to meet female pilots and aircraft engineers at AirAsia's headquarters today.

The low-cost airline, in its #GirlsCanDoAnything campaign, collaborated with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry for the first time to give exposure to the girls on jobs that have been predominantly male dominated.

Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim commended AirAsia for hosting these girls for a motivational session to dream big and pursue it.

She said the ministry is looking forward to a long-term collaboration with AirAsia in the campaign to inspire more young women.

"It is my hope that the girls will take the opportunity to interact with many of the successful women here and make their visit a fruitful one.

"It is also important to develop leaderships and courage amongst these young people, to prepare them to thrive in the future," she said.

AirAsia CEO Aireen Omar said the campaign, which started in November last year, is meant to empower female students and young women to overcome the stereotypes that have been hurdles to their success.

"Through the campaign, we aim to empower young girls to dream big, to inspire them not to limit themselves and dare to choose their desired career paths in any field.

"In AirAsia, everyone here stands an equal chance to chase after their dreams. We have female pilots and aircraft engineers soaring high in this male-dominated field," she said.