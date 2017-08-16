Adequate supply of fish for Aidiladha: Irmohizam

KUALA LUMPUR: There is adequate fish supply nationwide to meet needs for Aidiladha next month, said Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

He said based on information obtained from the National Fishermen's Association (Nekmat), there was 880 tonnes of fish supply.

"Mackerel stock alone stands at 45 tonnes ... so, the public need not worry as LKIM, Nekmat, and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will constantly ensure that there is adequate fish supply and the prices are competitive," he told a press conference after visiting Nekmat's cold storage facility here today.

Also present were Nekmat chairman Ahmad Rudin Hussain and its general manager Norizaman Ghazali.

Irmohizam urged the public to buy fresh frozen Q'Fish as an option as the prices did not exceed RM10 per kilogramme and the quality was similar to fresh fish sold at markets. — Bernama