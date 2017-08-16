Floods worsen in Malacca, 646 evacuated

MALACCA: Incessant heavy rain has caused the floods in Malacca to worsen, sending more people to evacuation centres overnight.

As of 8am today, 646 people from 141 families had been moved out of their flooded houses, up from 522 from 115 families last night.

Two more relief centres were opened, raising the total number to 10, said Malacca Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali in a statement today.

He said the affected villages were Kampung Tehel, Kampung Tersusun Seri Mendapat, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Kilang Berapi and Kampung Tedong in the Jasin district and Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau, Kampung Panchor and Kampung Belimbing Dalam in the Alor Gajah district.

He said one of the two new relief centres was opened in Jasin and the other in Alor Gajah, at the Air Tawar community hall and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Belimbing Dalam, respectively, bringing the number of relief centres to five in each of the districts.

He said that in Jasin, 102 evacuees were at SK Tehel, 45 at the Seri Mendapat community hall, 243 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum, 94 at SK Tedong and 11 at the Air Tawar community hall.

In Alor Gajah, nine evacuees were at the Kampung Seri Jeram community hall, nine at the Bukit Balai community hall, 20 at the Kampung Pulau JAIM kindergarten, 76 at the Kampung Seri Jeram community hall and 37 at SK Belimbing Dalam, he said.

The 76 people at the Kampung Seri Jeram community hall also included 68 tahfiz students, he added. — Bernama