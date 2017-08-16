Flower power

THE flower, a sign of beauty and a symbol of grace; is also magical with its ability to speak to the soul in a way which words cannot express. The bloom, colours and its pleasant scent do wonders to lift the mood and comfort the heart regardless of its surrounding. But there's much more to this extraordinary plant.

AmorePacific Research Institute discovered the close relation between flowers and a woman's beauty. Advanced research was then carried out on various flowers; from the root to its stem and petals to discover the amazing power and energy that the flowers possess. Findings reveal that flowers contain moisturising and skin-nourishing ingredients that not only provide nourishment to the skin but also moisturise and balance oil production to maintain vibrant skin.

Years of research concluded with the inception of a unique innovation and formulation that use floral extraction to reinvent beauty. AmorePacific named its innnovation Mamonde, a brand that inspires feminine beauty with flowers through its flower science technology.

"Mamonde's skincare is the first of its kind in the cosmetics market as it uses only flowers as its key ingredient in the formulation for all its products," said Celine Diong, brand general manager of Mamonde Malaysia.

Among Mamonde's star products include The First Energy Essence/Serum, Cover Powder Cushion, Age Control Power Eye Cream, Moisture Ceramide Cream, Rose Water Toner and Floral Hydro Ampoule Toner.

A brief brand history

Mamonde was first introduced in 1991 by AmorePacific, the largest cosmetics company in South Korea. Mamonde means My World in French and expresses the value of smart women who are feminine and gentle yet pursuing their unique worlds with passion.

Mamonde also has its own botanical garden in Seoul where its R&D team discovers the potential of flowers for skincare products.

In 2005, Mamonde was launched in China. Mamonde also marked its presence in Thailand since 2013. It made its debut in Malaysia in July 2016.

Mamonde brings women's beauty into a bloom by instilling the wisdom of nature found in the flowers' vitality into their products. It aspires to provide skincare solutions for every woman so that they may radiate in blossoming beauty.

The 5 key flowers of Mamonde

Honeysuckle (Revitalising)

The Honeysuckle has amazing revitalising properties that maintain healthy-looking skin.

Hibiscus (Moisturising)

The powerful moisturiser extracted from the Hibiscus quenches skin's thirst, providing moisture and bringing back vitality to the skin.

Narcissus (Hydration)

A moisture-filled skincare range that possesses moisture retaining capacity similar to the bulbous roots of Narcissus flower.

Camellia (Anti-ageing)

The Camellia contains therapeutic properties that help to protect the skin from free radical damage and helps to reduce the signs of ageing for youthful-looking skin.

Rose (Soothing hydration)

Rose has amazing soothing and moisturising effect to calm dry and sensitive skin. It also works to smoothen skin.

Mamonde products are available at Mamonde beauty counters in Aeon 1 Utama, PJ, Aeon Mid Valley Megamall, KL, Aeon Bukit Indah, JB, Aeon Tebrau City, JB, Aeon Queensbay Mall, Penang and Parkson KLCC.

For more information, visit Mamonde Facebook: facebook.com/Mamondemy, Instagram: www.instagram.com/Mamondemalaysia and www.mamondegarden.my