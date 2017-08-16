Foreigner stabs girlfriend out of jealousy

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained a 21-year-old foreigner for allegedly assaulting and stabbing his girlfriend with a knife following a misunderstanding near the Kolej Sains Kesihatan Bersekutu here.

The victim, aged 16, who works as a cook at a stall at Taman Tun Fuad, Jalan Bukit Padang, sustained injuries on the back of her head and neck.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief ACP M.Chandra, in a statement today, said the victim was sent to the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hospital for treatment and received several stitches for the injuries.

He said the suspect was apprehended by passers-by and handed over to the police.

According to Chandra, the suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the woman, believed out of jealousy.

Both of them were without personal documents, he added. — Bernama