Isa arrives at court

PUTRAJAYA: Former chairman of Felda Global Ventures Bhd (FGV) Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad arrived at the Magistrate’s Court today to be remanded to assist investigation over the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Mohd Isa, 67, was wearing an orange “MACC lock-up” T’shirt and accompanied by MACC officers when they arrived at 9.10am.

His lawyers Datuk K. Kumarendran and Dev Kumaraendran along with his family members were waiting for his arrival at the court building.

Mohd Isa, who is Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman, was detained when he turned up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 2.40pm yesterday to assist investigation over the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Last month, MACC opened an investigation paper over the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London, in 2014 by FIC, believed to have been paid for way higher than the market value resulting in the Felda subsidiary incurring losses of millions of ringgits.