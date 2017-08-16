Isa remanded for five days

PUTRAJAYA: Former chairman of Felda Global Ventures Bhd (FGV) Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad has been remanded for five days by the magistrate's court here to assist investigation over the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation.

The court registrar Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin, who sat as magistrate granted remand order from Aug 16 to Aug 20, 2017.

Mohd Isa was detained on Tuesday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the overpriced purchase of one hotel in London by the corporation's subsidiary Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Mohd Isa, 67, was wearing an orange “MACC lock-up” T’shirt and accompanied by MACC officers when they arrived at 9.10am at court.

Mohd Isa's lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran and his son Dev Kumar Kumaraendran and Datuk N. Sivananthan represented Mohd Isa.