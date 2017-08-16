Isa remanded for five days (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Former Felda Global Ventures Bhd (FGV) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, has been remanded for five days until Sunday to help the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London in 2014/2015.

The Registrar of Subordinate Court of Malaya, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin, issued the order to have Mohd Isa remanded following an application from MACC.

Mohd Isa, 68, who was in MACC lock-up attire, was brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court at 9.10am accompanied by several MACC officers in an MACC vehicle.

He was represented by six lawyers led by Datuk K. Kumaraendran. The other lawyers in the team were Dev Kumaraendran, Ridha Ahdar Subry, Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, Lavina Kumarendran and Datuk N. Sivananthan.

DPP Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman appeared for the MACC.

The prosecution had sought for a remand order for seven days but Mohd Isa's team of lawyers had objected to the application, saying he should not be remanded at all.

Mohd Isa was remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 16 of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for the offence of allegedly accepting gratifications.

"We argued that he should not be remanded," said Datuk Kumaraendran.

He said Mohd Isa should not be remanded only for recording a statement, adding MACC can still record his statement when he is released.

"We asked for him (Mohd Isa) to be remanded in hospital. He has severe and acute heart problem, which is supported by a medical report by a specialist," said Kumaraendran.

"He (Mohd Isa) is not a flight risk and he will not interfere with any witnesses," said Datuk Kumaraendran, when reporters asked him about his submission in the court.

He also said that there is no allegation or evidence that he may destroy documents.

He said he told the court that Mohd Isa is being remanded to record a statement over documents.

"We said that he (Mohd Isa) can still be let out and he can be called in to MACC to give statement on the documents," said Kumaraendran.

"We suggested he should not be remanded because they only want to record a statement, referring to documents," said Kumaraendran.

"Tan Sri (Mohd Isa) gave an undertaking that he is prepared to to go to MACC, anytime," said Datuk Kumaraendran.

"Hopefully, Tan Sri will be released on Sunday," Kumaraendran said.

He said the prosecution in its submission indicated that it has almost completed the investigation.

He said Zainal told MACC to allow any medication to be given to Mohd Isa, if he needs any medical treatment.

He said the prosecution indicated that there is a hospital nearby (where Mohd Isa is detained) and that he will get the necessary medical attention, if needed.

Mohd Isa was detained at about 2.40pm by the MACC after he was questioned for two hours, at the MACC headquarters, on Tuesday.

He was detained in connection with the overpriced purchase of one hotel in London by the corporation's subsidiary, Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).