Kedah has never begged from federal government: MB

ALOR STAR: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has rubbished an allegation by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir that the state government was forced to beg from the federal government for allocations to fund mega projects planned in the state.

On the other hand, Ahmad Bashah said the state government discussed and made applications to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in following the right channel for each project planned by the state government.

"I disagree if we are said to be begging from the federal government, we request for allocations because we know we are not the only ones seeking aid as other states are (doing) the same, and every application is based on detailed planning," he told a media conference today at Wisma Darul Aman.

He said this when commenting on the allegation by Mukhriz (PPBM-Ayer Hitam) yesterday at the State Assembly sitting that the state government was forced to beg to get federal government aid.

Ahmad Bashah, who is also Bakar Bata state assemblyman said the term, "begging" or "seeking alms" should not arise because the federal government was duty-bound to help state governments, regardless of whether the state was ruled by the opposition or otherwise.

In fact, he said, Kedah was very fortunate because it had received many allocations from the federal government, including via the Kedah Science and Technology Park of RM417 million; Jeniang Transfer and Naok Dam (RM1 billion), Rubber City project (RM320 million), expansion of Langkawi International Airport (RM89 million) and Kuala Kedah Jetty upgrading work (RM208 million). — Bernama