KL2017: Najib hails chinlone team for winning first gold

Posted on 16 August 2017 - 07:28pm Last updated on 16 August 2017 - 08:46pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak congratulated the national chinlone team over the success in winning Malaysia's first gold medal in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

"First gold! Congratulations chinlone squad! #BangkitBersama #KL2017 #Negaraku #Kebanggaanku," Najib said on his official Twitter account.

Malaysia clinched the gold medal in the men's event 3 (linking) after picking up 391 points, beating the Philippines who only managed 271 points.

Brunei took the bronze in the three-team event. Chinlone is a sepak takraw type sport. — Bernama