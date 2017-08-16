MACC arrests two policemen over bribery

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two policemen on suspicion of having accepted bribes.

A MACC source said the corporal and lance corporal, aged 39 and 32 respectively, were held at the Penampang District Police headquarters just after noon yesterday following a complaint received on Aug 14.

The complainant had claimed that the policemen had asked for RM2,500 as an inducement to refrain from acting against the complainant for alleged possession of syabu, it said.

The source said the complainant handed over RM500 to the policemen on Aug 7 and deposited RM300 into the bank account of one of them on the following day.

Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Sabli confirmed the arrests of the policemen.

They were being remanded up to Aug 22 to help in the investigation. — Bernama