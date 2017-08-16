MACC confirms inspecting Isa Samad's house tonight

KOTA BARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) tonight conducted a search at the house of former Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) in Selangor.

This was confirmed by MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

He said the inspection was a normal process conducted by MACC following an arrest of an individual for alleged corruption.

"It is a normal process ... after arrest (detention) we will conduct inspection at the house (of the suspect)," he told reporters after the signing of a Kelantan Corruption Free Pledge (IBR) of Non-Government Organisations and Parent and Teacher Associations (PIBG) organised by the Malaysian Corruption Observers here tonight.

About 250 activists took part in the event.

Dzulkifli said MACC would apply for a remand order against Mohd Isa at the Putrajaya Court tomorrow.

Mohd Isa, who is Land Public Transport Commision (SPAD) chairman, was detained when he turned up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 2.40pm yesterday to assist investigation over the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Last month, MACC opened an investigation paper over the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London, in 2014 by FIC, believed to have been paid for way higher than the market value resulting in the Felda subsidiary incurring losses of millions of ringgits.

Subsequently, MACC was also reported to have started its investigation on the purchase of a hotel in Kuching by FIC, also believed above the market price.

In another development, Dzulkifli said MACC would file an appeal to the Appeals Court for a remand order against Penang Health, Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

The remand order obtained by MACC against Phee was revoked by the Penang High Court yesterday.

"The Attorney-General's Chambers have agreed to file an appeal on behalf of the prosecution tomorrow," he added. — Bernama