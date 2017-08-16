More twisted horrors

UNIVERSAL Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights is back for its seventh edition, ready to bring to life the darkest and most twisted horrors ever unleashed.

From Sept 29 to Oct 29, guests at Universal Studios Singapore will be experiencing a new level of horror, with the latest incarnations of the seven deadly sins.

Embodying the deadly sins of Cruelty, Deception, Malice, Manipulation, Narcissism, Perversion, and Obsession are seven terrifying characters known as the Sinisters, which can be found lurking about within five haunted houses, two scare zones, and two new killer live shows.

Guests also need to be prepared to come face-to-face with a frenzied mob of flesh-eating zombies lunging from every corner, in the ultimate interactive scare experience.

This is all in addition to the park's many exciting rides and attractions, which will be open till late.

Resorts World Sentosa senior vice president of attractions Jason Horkin said: "This year's theme is [our] most disturbing, drawing upon new incarnations of the seven deadly sins to reflect the zeitgeist of today's society, where people are preoccupied with individualism, beauty and power.

"Our teams have put together the latest in technology, science, and stagecraft into this year's edition, to create truly original scares, and provide the best entertainment for guests."

Horkin added that this year's event is also the most technologically advanced with an all-new zombie laser tag game that utilises brainwave technology for the most immersive experience.

"We look forward to transporting guests into the most gripping moments in horror history, with Halloween Horror Nights 7."

This year's edition will feature original scares and storylines that will resonate with both local and international horror fans.

These include the largest of the five haunted houses, the Death Mall. These ruins of a shopping mall, which collapsed after suffering a structural failure killing hundreds of shoppers and employees, are now haunted by vengeful spirits, looking to take out their anger on any innocent passersby!

Unlucky visitors may also run into Malice, one of the seven Sinisters, at the Death Mall.

The other haunted houses are Make the Cut, Terrorcotta, Hex, and Inside the Mind, each with its own ghoulish Sinister ready to unleash its horror upon the unsuspecting crowd.

For more thrills, visitors can check out the two new live shows.

The first is Laboratorium, which features death-defying stunt performances, all focused around the macabre tale of doctors who experimented on humans to find a cure for the Black Death, only to create freaks with superhuman abilities.

Meanwhile, the Slice of Life Tour centres around the album launch performance by new pop trio Slit Face Girls, which unexpectedly turns into a bloody affair.

Visitors can also fight off their fears at the all-new Zombie Laser Tag Experience. Teams of four will have to fend off and 'kill' deranged zombies with laser tag gear.

The live-action zombie experience incorporates brainwave technology. One person in the team will wear a headband that senses concentration levels to help unlock clues in their quest.

Halloween Horror Nights 7 starts at 7.30pm, and runs for 14 select nights across five weekends.

A standard event ticket costs S$68 (RM214.10), but from now till Sept 5, guests can purchase tickets at S$55 (RM173.15) each. And if they purchase three tickets online, they get one free in a group-buy promo.

To participate in the Zombie Laser Tag Experience, guests must upgrade their tickets at an additional S$38 (RM119.65) each.

Tickets are available online at www.halloweenhorrornights.com.sg, and at Universal Studios Singapore ticket booths.