Najib launches eVisa and eVISA Communication centre

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department's eVisa and eVISA Communication Centre (eVCOMM) was officially launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The eVisa programme, first introduced in March 2016, aims to enhance the visa application service, as well as increasing visa application to promote Malaysia as a tourism hub.

"The eVisa program has managed to enhance the safety of our country while helping to promote Malaysia as a place that is safe for its people, tourists, as well as the business community.

"We are confident that this programme can promote Malaysia as one of the best tourism, education, health and investment hubs throughout the world," Najib said when launching eVisa and eVCOMM at the Immigration Department here.

Najib said the eVisa is a web-based visa application site which offers tourists a fast, convenient and secure way to apply for Malaysian visas.

International tourists, students, as well as expats can obtain their visa within 48 hours after application, without having to go to visa centres, high commissions or consulate offices as before.

This is only applicable to 10 nations which are China, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Serbia, Montenegro and Nepal.

There are 18 eVisa hubs throughout the world and with plans afoot to open up two more in Brazil and Russia by year end.

These hubs will facilitate eVisa application from the citizens of the 10 countries.

Meanwhile, eVCOMM allows immigration officers to better communicate on visa issuance with foreign attaches and Malaysian diplomats more efficiently.

Set up in April 2017, eVCOMM acts as a centralised hub to provide command, coordination, and decision-making that underlines the main objectives of the department.

The government aims to bring in 38 million tourists to the country which could generate RM118 billion income to the nation this year.