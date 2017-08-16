- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Netflix zones in on new comedy series, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin
Posted on 16 August 2017 - 03:45am
NETFLIX is circling a 10-episode series order for a fresh show titled The Kominsky Method, which is set to star Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.
The single-camera comedy, which will be Douglas' first regular television role since The Streets of San Francisco in the 1970's, comes from Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre, who will also executive produce alongside Douglas.
Based on an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach, the show will centre around Douglas' character, with Arkin to co-star as his friend and agent.
The project marks Lorre's latest with the streaming service, with Disjointed - another comedy starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary - slated to debut on Netflix on Aug 25. — AFP Relaxnews