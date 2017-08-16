Netflix zones in on new comedy series, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin

NETFLIX is circling a 10-episode series order for a fresh show titled The Kominsky Method, which is set to star Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

The single-camera comedy, which will be Douglas' first regular television role since The Streets of San Francisco in the 1970's, comes from Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre, who will also executive produce alongside Douglas.

Based on an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach, the show will centre around Douglas' character, with Arkin to co-star as his friend and agent.

The project marks Lorre's latest with the streaming service, with Disjointed - another comedy starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary - slated to debut on Netflix on Aug 25. — AFP Relaxnews