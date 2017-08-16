Nothing to Hide 2.0 organisers responsible for participants' safety: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the organisers of the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum are responsible for the safety of those attending last Sunday's event.

"The organiser should be well versed about the Peaceful Assembly Act and they have so many lawyers with them ... shouldn't they be aware of the act that clearly says the safety of the participants is their responsibility?

"The organiser should have checked and screened the participants before letting them into the hall," he told reporters at a handing over of duties ceremony here today.

Khalid said 13 men have been detained over the fracas.

"We will go after the organiser once we are done with the suspects who caused the trouble," he said, adding that the organiser failed to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act.

On Sunday, pandemonium broke out after chairs were thrown and shoes flung on stage as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was speaking. Two flares were ignited in the hall.

Khalid spoke to reporters after attending the handing over of duties between retiring Federal Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff and former CID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh.

On another matter, Khalid revealed that police are waiting for some information from their Thai counterparts related to the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.

"The probe is ongoing but we need some time because we are in the midst of getting some information from the Thai police," he said.

On the morning of Feb 13, the 62-year-old Koh was abducted by a group of masked men less than 100m from a police housing complex in SS4, Kelana Jaya. Video footage from CCTVs in the area showed seven vehicles, including three black four-wheel drive vehicles, forcing his car to a stop in the middle of the road.

On the upcoming SEA Games and Merdeka celebrations, Khalid said police are ready for any threat with security preparations in full swing.

Khalid said there is sufficient manpower in the force to handle both events, and will despatch reinforcements should the need arise.

"I think there will be no problems. Everybody can go out and enjoy these two occasions and need not worry," he said.