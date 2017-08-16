People with HIV should be given chance to integrate with society: Wake

KUALA LUMPUR: Stigmatised people with HIV should be given another chance to reintegrate into the mainstream society, says Women and Health Association of Kuala Lumpur (Wake).

Its patron Datuk Dr Emmanuel Benson said the shelter that was established in 2001, has been offering a place to be called home for women, transsexual as well as children.

"We currently have about 27 inmates in our three shelters. We accept infants, women and transsexuals – these people are often displaced. At the shelter we provide them a place to stay while they get treatment. They also receive some vocational training, to allow them to join the society again when they are well enough to do so," he told theSun in an interview.

He added that right now there are no babies at the shelter, the youngest child there is 12 years old.

Annually it costs about RM300,000 to RM400,000 to run the shelter, and the residents try to raise the funds themselves.

"The patients get their medication provided by the Malaysian Aids Council (MAC). We also provide them with counselling as it is a psychological battle in facing the stigma around HIV. If the children have lost their parents to AIDS, most must live with the stigma and discrimination attached to the disease. The counselors have been with the shelter for 10-15 years," he said.

Wake shelter uses a holistic approach to the management of the children's health and for the other residents of the homes.

The staff from the shelter conduct regular visits to areas where women work as sex workers where they are provided counseling with regards to their health including issues on HIV/AIDS as well as to guide them towards rehabilitation.

"We want this people to be able to lead a normal life eventually. With the current medication which is available, this is possible. We guide the residents towards this goal," Dr Benson reiterated.

Currently, Wake is trying to find a building to accommodate their residents, and is looking for assistance from the government to seek a plot of land for this.

"If we can no longer house these people, they have no where else to go but back to the streets."