Spaniard Jese joins Stoke on loan from PSG

PARIS: Spanish forward Jese has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

"Jese was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we're delighted he has chosen to join us," said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

"He hasn't had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he's still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League."

The 24-year-old Spanish youth international only joined PSG from Real Madrid a year ago but failed to establish himself in the French capital and spent the second half of last season on loan at his native Las Palmas.

He won the Champions League twice with Real and was top scorer when Spain lifted the European Under-19 Championship in 2012.

He is Stoke manager Mark Hughes's sixth signing of the season joining the likes of Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Maxim Choupa-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon at The Potters.

Jese will replace fellow Spanish forward Joselu in the Stoke squad after the latter agreed on Wednesday to join Newcastle United for a reported £5m.

Jese scored 12 goals in 63 La Liga appearances for Real before joining PSG for 25 million euros (RM125.9 million) but his chances of forcing his way into the Parisian first team slimmed following the world record signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG insisted, though, that Jese could yet feature in their future plans and that the loan doesn't include a clause to make the move permanent.

"The loan to Stoke City doesn't include an option to buy. Jese is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2021," said the Ligue 1 giants.

The signing of Neymar means several more players are likely to leave PSG before the transfer window shuts on Aug 31.

French international forward Hatem Ben Arfa and Polish international midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, both signed a year ago, are rumoured to be on their way out after failing to impress PSG coach Unai Emery.

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is believed to be heading to Italian champions Juventus while controversial Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier could also be on his way.