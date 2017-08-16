Van driver about to handover smuggled cigarettes nabbed

Posted on 16 August 2017 - 07:32pm Last updated on 16 August 2017 - 10:04pm

SERI ISKANDAR: Police have arrested a van driver who was about to handover smuggled cigarettes worth RM135,000 to another person in Bota Kanan on Monday.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said a police team on patrol rounds spotted the suspicious looking vehicle at Jalan 16, Bota Kanan at 9.50am.

Upon inspection, police found 3,000 cartons of D&J brand of cigarettes believed to have been smuggled in from Vietnam.

"Initial investigation revealed the contraband was the first consignment to be brought into Perak and was meant for distribution in the state.

"The cigarettes were transported from Shah Alam and the driver was in the midst of handing it over to an unidentified man when we moved in," he told reporters here yesterday.

Unpaid duties for the contraband amounted to RM432,480.

Mohamad Zainal said the suspect was only delivering the goods, adding that there was a syndicate involved.

The man has been remanded until Aug 18 to assist in the probe.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.

If found guilty the suspect can be fined 20 times more than the value of the goods or face a three-year jail term or both.