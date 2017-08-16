Woman burnt to death in Penang car crash

Posted on 16 August 2017 - 12:33pm Last updated on 16 August 2017 - 12:44pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 42-year-old woman was burnt to death after her car hit the divider at a flyover in Bukit Tengah early today.

In the 2.30am incident, the deceased Tan Meng Ai, who was trapped inside the vehicle, succumbed to her injuries in the crash.

It was learnt that she was heading to Jalan Baru, Perai from Bukit Tengah when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Bandar Perda Fire and Rescue Department personnel rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire.

Tan's body was sent to the Seberang Jaya mortuary for a post-mortem.

In an unrelated incident, a car also caught fire on the mainland heading towards Penang Bridge this morning.

The Perai Fire and Rescue Department received a call at 9.40am and rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.

Many curious motorists stopped their vehicles and motorcycles along the bridge upon seeing the burning car.

Fortunately no casualties were involved.

MORE TO FOLLOW